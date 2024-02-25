media release: Raise money for River Valley ARTS while enjoying an awesome drag brunch featuring the region's top performers and hosted by Diva Beverly Hillz!

Enjoy a delicious brunch at Reunion Restaurant in Spring Green while drag performers entertain you tableside. Doors open at 10:30am, show starts at 11am. Tickets are $30 and available at www.RiverValleyARTS.org.

Ticket price of $30 includes admission to the drag brunch and one ticket to the raffle.

Ticket price does NOT include the cost of food, beverages, or tips for performers and wait staff.

All tickets will be held at Will Call.