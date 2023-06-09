media release: **THIS IS A 21+ EVENT. ALL GUESTS WILL BE REQUIRED TO SHOW ID BEFORE ENTERING THE ZOO**

Join us on Friday, June 9 for our first ever Zoo Drag Show!

We've partnered with OutReach LGBTQ+ Community Center and are excited to host our first Drag Show on Zoo grounds. Join hostess Miss Gay Madison Elite 2022 Cass Marie Domino and celebrate with performances from:

Enjoy music from special guest DJ DVJ Ravyn!

There will be a cash bar, special PRIDE themed animal enrichment throughout the Zoo, advocacy tents, and wildlife champions here talking about some of the various forms of diversity found in the animal kingdom. A portion of each ticket sold will be donated to OutReach LGBTQ+ Community Center. $25.00 per Participant.

CANCELLATION POLICY: DRAG ME TO THE ZOO takes place rain or shine. TICKETS ARE NON-REFUNDABLE/NON-TRANSFERABLE. In the event of severe weather, Henry Vilas Zoo may cancel this event. You will be notified by email if the event is cancelled. Tickets for cancelled dates will be refunded in 3-5 business days.