press release: The very fabulous Kendra Banxs and Bianca Lynn Breeze will be calling numbers for Virtual Drag Queen Bingo broadcasting from Delta Beer Lab! Rally your friends to play and win prizes from The Lab.

8PM-10PM, December 11, 2020. Purchase tickets up to 1 hour before the start of the event. Connect via any device that can link to zoom Price: $10-bingo card only OR $40-2 bingo cards, 1 Delta Beer 4-pack and 1 pizza