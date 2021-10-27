Drag Queen Bingo

press release: You’ve been asking for it! Well this dynamic duo of Bianca Lynn Breeze & Kendra Banx$ are back in-person at FIVE Nightclub the 4th Wednesday of every month! Bingo starts promptly at 7:00pm! $5 gets you 2 cards with 10 rounds of games and prizes.

Feel free to join and leave whenever you want. We will be having fun, making all the ball jokes, cheersing, and validating bingos!

Come enjoy drink specials and stay for Karaoke at 9pm!

You can email us at bkbingo20@gmail.com to reserve a Front row table or just show up and find a spot. Tables are free.

https://www.facebook.com/events/231311518975181/