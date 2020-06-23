ONLINE: Drag Queen Bingo

× Expand Two-time "RuPaul's Drag Race" contestant Cynthia Lee Fontaine.

press release: Celebrate Pride Month

Join Cynthia Lee Fontaine, a former two-time "RuPaul's Drag Race" contestant, as she hosts Zoom Drag Queen Bingo! During her time on "RuPaul's Drag Race", she won the title of Miss Congeniality for her bubbly personality, so you can be sure you'll have an incredible time. Prizes will be awarded to the winner of each round.

Registration is required and closed captioning will be provided by request; please send requests to byelich@wisc.edu.

How to Register

Fill out and submit our Zoom registration form. Check your email for the Zoom call event link.

How to Play