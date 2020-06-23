ONLINE: Drag Queen Bingo
Two-time "RuPaul's Drag Race" contestant Cynthia Lee Fontaine.
press release: Celebrate Pride Month
Join Cynthia Lee Fontaine, a former two-time "RuPaul's Drag Race" contestant, as she hosts Zoom Drag Queen Bingo! During her time on "RuPaul's Drag Race", she won the title of Miss Congeniality for her bubbly personality, so you can be sure you'll have an incredible time. Prizes will be awarded to the winner of each round.
Registration is required and closed captioning will be provided by request; please send requests to byelich@wisc.edu.
How to Register
- Fill out and submit our Zoom registration form.
- Check your email for the Zoom call event link.
How to Play
- Open our custom bingo baker link and click generate card. Bookmark this card just in case you accidentally close your browser.
- Join the Zoom call using the link provided to you via email at 7 pm CST on Tuesday, June 23.
- Click on the bingo numbers that are called. If you get a bingo, type bingo in the Zoom chat and unmute yourself and say "BINGO!" A moderator will reach out to you for verification.
- When a game resets, click each box you checked in the last game to clear the card.
Info
LGBT
Recreation