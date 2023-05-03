media release: Come to the My Tipsy Gypsy at The Mill Paoli for Drag Queen Bingo! The stunning and witty Bianca Lynn Breeze will be calling numbers for Drag Queen Bingo at The Mill Paoli! The first Wednesday of every month from May-October.

Grab some friends and play to win amazing prizes.

Bianca is one of Madison's premier drag queens, currently holding the title of Miss Gay Wisconsin USofA 2023! She’s a former Miss FIVE Nightclub in Madison, Miss Club Wisconsin, and Miss Gay Madison. She has been performing and entertaining in clubs and pageants around the Midwest for over eleven years.

Check-in starts at 5:00 pm; Bingo begins at 6:00 pm. We play ten games. You will have three cards for each game. The cost is $15/per pack of cards which includes $5 OFF a cocktail. Purchase your tickets online by visiting! https://www.mytipsygypsy.com/tickets

Additional packs are available for purchase, as well as daubers or BYOD (Bring Your Own Dauber)

Reserve a picnic table (seats 6-8) for a $50 donation. Picnic tables do not include your Bingo ticket(s). Your donation will go to a local LGBTQ+ cause. Text My Tipsy Gypsy at (608) 235-2771 or FB Message to reserve. Tables Include a bottle of champagne, glasses, chips, and salsa. Tables are limited.

Please note this is an outdoor venue. We will let you know by noon (on Facebook) if we have to cancel due to the weather.