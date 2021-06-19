media release: Colectivo presents Drag Queen Story Hour! ‍

We're excited to celebrate Pride Month with a special coffee and drink and some sweet treats from Troubadour Bakery. But the fun doesn't stop there! Join us Saturday, June 19, at Colectivo cafes in Chicago, Madison, and Milwaukee for Drag Queen Story Hour. Local queens will read kid-friendly, progressive titles in a positive and welcoming environment. These events are free to attend and will take place weather permitting on our cafe patios. Hope to see you there!

MADISON: Colectivo State St. Drag Queen Story Time, featuring Cass Marie (rain date: Loretta Love Lee)