Drag Queen Storytime
Lakeview Library 2845 N. Sherman Ave., Madison, Wisconsin 53704
press release: Bring your fabulous self and celebrate diversity, differences, and imagination through fun, age-appropriate stories, songs, and activities with local drag performers. This program is intended for families with children of all ages, and grownups must be accompanied by a child.
June 15, 9:30-11 am - Sequoya Library, 4340 Tokay Blvd.
June 29, 10-11:30 am – Lakeview Library, 2845 Sherman Ave. [this event is bilingual English/Spanish]
