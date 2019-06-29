Drag Queen Storytime

press release: Bring your fabulous self and celebrate diversity, differences, and imagination through fun, age-appropriate stories, songs, and activities with local drag performers. This program is intended for families with children of all ages, and grownups must be accompanied by a child.

June 15, 9:30-11 am - Sequoya Library, 4340 Tokay Blvd.

June 29, 10-11:30 am – Lakeview Library, 2845 Sherman Ave. [this event is bilingual English/Spanish]