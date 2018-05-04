RSVP for Dragonfly Monitor Training

press release: 5/19/18 Saturday, 1–3:30 p.m.

UW-Madison Arboretum Citizen Science Workshop: Dragonfly Monitor Training

How many different types of dragonflies use Arboretum ponds and wetlands? Do natural ponds and wetlands attract the same species as stormwater ponds? We are seeking volunteers to help answer these and other questions. Participants will learn to identify many common dragonfly species, conduct surveys, and record and submit data. Instructors: Brad Herrick, Arboretum ecologist, and Robert Bohanan, outreach program manager, North Temperate Lakes LTER and WISCIENCE. Free, registration required by May 4. UW-Madison Arboretum Visitor Center, 1207 Seminole Hwy, Madison. #608-263-7888.