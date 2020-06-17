Dragons & Damsels

press release: Adventure into the world of dragonflies as we identify various species and explore their life cycles and behavior. Led by USRWA Board President Robert Bohanan, an avid biologist, limnologist, ecologist, and naturalist

Join our Watershed Explorers Series and adventure with us in the Upper Sugar River Watershed! These free, 60-90 minute outings are fantastic for families and explorers alike. Through this series, you will explore a variety of topics, each highlighting a unique area of southwest Dane County.

Thanks to the Friends of Dane County Parks Foundation for funding this series through a grant.