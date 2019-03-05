RSVP for Drainage Corrections
Olbrich Gardens 3330 Atwood Ave., Madison, Wisconsin 53714
press release: One of the most important aspects of home ownership is proper drainage away from your house and the elimination of standing water. Wisconsin building codes will be discussed plus the use of rubber membranes, drain tile, catch basins, rain gardens, and erosion control measures to protect your home from water. Instructor: David Polich (A.L. Ltd. Landscaping)
Time: 6:30-8 p.m.
Date: Tuesday, March 12
Registration Deadline: Tuesday, March 5
Price: $15/$12 for Olbrich member
Info
