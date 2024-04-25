RSVP for Draw & Paint Birds of Prairie Du Sac and the Wisconsin River

media release: Saturday & Sunday, May 4-5, 2024 | 9a-4p | Deadline to register: 4/25/24. $225 + $20 kit fee.

This two-day workshop will cover how to quickly paint and paint our extraordinary regional birds. Gestural drawing, composition, expression, and exciting color relationships will be emphasized. We will work through the process of developing an artwork, from simple sketches, to refinement, and then putting the drawing on canvas or paper to be painted, depending on your medium of choice.

Art supplies will be provided, and include: