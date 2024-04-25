RSVP for Draw & Paint Birds of Prairie Du Sac and the Wisconsin River
River Arts on Water, Prairie du Sac 590 Water St., Prairie du Sac, Wisconsin 53578
media release: Saturday & Sunday, May 4-5, 2024 | 9a-4p | Deadline to register: 4/25/24. $225 + $20 kit fee.
This two-day workshop will cover how to quickly paint and paint our extraordinary regional birds. Gestural drawing, composition, expression, and exciting color relationships will be emphasized. We will work through the process of developing an artwork, from simple sketches, to refinement, and then putting the drawing on canvas or paper to be painted, depending on your medium of choice.
Art supplies will be provided, and include:
- Watercolor paper sketchbook
- Drawing supplies
- A portable watercolor kit including paints and brushes