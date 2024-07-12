RSVP for Dream Big Gala
Marriott-West, Middleton 1313 John Q. Hammons Drive, Middleton, Wisconsin 53562
press release: Join Big Brothers Big Sisters of Dane County at the Dream BIG Gala for a whimsical evening in celebration of mentoring in our community! Event highlights include a cocktail reception, raffles, entertainment, dinner program, and live and silent auctions.
$100/person. The deadline to purchase tickets is July 12.
Info
Marriott-West, Middleton 1313 John Q. Hammons Drive, Middleton, Wisconsin 53562
Fundraisers