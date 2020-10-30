press release: We take COVID-19 precautions seriously! In order to keep everyone involved safe: We are offering appointments for viewing with social distancing in mind. We're offering appointment for 4-6 people ( within the same family group or bubble). It's like your own private viewing!

To make an appointment visit https://scheduleapptdressupyourfear.as.me/

To see schedule of times please see the pinned posts,

Please arrive 15 min before your exhibition appointment. Enter through the shop door, feel free to browse the shop while you wait.

Once you enter to the Gallery space the exit will be through the back door.

This special 2 Day event features:

Special lighting to show the glow in the dark features of the work.

Outdoor projections of experimental video of the exhibition & other videos by Heidi E Johnson.

Invitation to Dress-up your mask or wear a costume using Dress-Up your fear prompts for guidance. Selfie zone only installed for the event. Share your exhibit & selfie photos #dressupyourfear

Folks at home are also welcome to share their Dressed-up fear costumes.

Attendees will receive some free goodies (while supplies last). Suggested Donation $5/ person goes to support Domestic Abuse Intervention Services ( DAIS) in helping people dealing with ongoing fears caused by abusive relationships.

This project is funded in part by a grant from the Madison Arts Commission, with additional funds from the Wisconsin Arts Board. Additional funding also provided by Dane Arts.