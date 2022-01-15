press release: Praised for his commanding and poetic performances, Drew Petersen is the recipient of the 2018 Avery Fisher Career Grant Award and winner of the 2017 American Pianists Awards' top prize.

Concert Program:

Ravel - Sonatine

Ravel - Gaspard de la Nuit

Rachmaninov - Sonata No. 2

Single tickets: $45 in advance (students $10), $50 at the door (if any remain). Season tickets: $225 for all six concerts, a $75 savings. Service fees apply. Tickets also for sale at Farley's House of Pianos. Student tickets can only be purchased online and are not available the day of the event