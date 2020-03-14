press release: In-the-know musical audiences appreciate Salon Piano Series’ dedication to 19th Century European salon-style concerts and their ability to attract gifted new artists. This year the Series presents three new award-winning pianists, brings back three favorites, and ends the season introducing the well-known New York jazz pianist, Bill Charlap, to Madison. Season tickets are now on sale at salonpianoseries.org. Tickets are $50 at the door or $45 in advance.

Winner of the 2017 American Pianists Awards’ top prize and the 2018 Avery Fisher Career Grand Award, Drew Petersen is a quickly rising young pianist. In addition to a busy performance schedule, he is Artist-in-Residence at the University of Indianapolis. His program includes Chopin, Beethoven, Griffes, and Liszt.