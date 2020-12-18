ONLINE: DRIFT

You can view the livestreams on Facebook: ​https://www.facebook.com/ArtLitLab and on YouTube: ​https://www.youtube.com/c/ArtLitLab

press release: The ensemble DRIFT is an acoustic jazz quartet that focuses on through-composed music. As opposed to the head-solos-head format of conventional small group jazz, many of QUAD's works do not repeat forms, but are composed start to finish with solos sections built within the piece. Influences/inspirations are drawn from Bela Bartok, Miles Okazaki, Kenny Werner, Kenny Wheeler. All compositions and arrangements for DRIFT are by Dave Cooper composed within 2018-19.

David Cooper - Trumpet, Tom Gulliom - Tenor Sax, Chris Rottmayer - Piano, Matt Endres - Drums, Nick Moran - Bass

