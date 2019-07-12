Drifting Clouds

UW Cinematheque 821 University Ave., UW Vilas Hall, Room 4070, Madison, Wisconsin

press release: Finland | 1996 | 35mm | 97 min. | Finnish with English subtitles

Director: Aki Kaurismäki; Cast: Kati Outinen, Kari Väänänen, Elina Salo

“Life is short and miserable, so let’s make the most of it.” One of Kaurismäki’s finest expressions of deadpan humanism follows a working-class Helsinki couple after they both lose their jobs. With poker-faced dignity, they struggle to get back on their feet, between bouts of drinking heavy enough to prompt the quintessential Kaurismäkian quip “I am on a journey to the end of vodka.” Preceded by Rocky VI (1986, 9 min, 35mm), Kaurismäki’s unlikely parody of Stallone’s Rocky IV.

All Cinematheque screenings are free and open to the public.

UW Cinematheque 821 University Ave., UW Vilas Hall, Room 4070, Madison, Wisconsin View Map
608-262-3627
