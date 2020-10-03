Driftless Landscape Tour

× Expand Courtesy of Taliesin Preservation

press release: Join Taliesin Preservation for a conversation about the interconnectedness of land and culture while enjoying an approximately 1-mile walk across the Taliesin estate. This completely outdoor tour will speak to the natural history of the estate, using Frank Lloyd Wright as the connecting theme between topics. Guests on this tour will explore the landscape that Wright felt so connected to and learn about the geology, ecology, and agri(cultural) history of southwest Wisconsin while discovering what draws so many people to the Driftless Area.

Adult – $25; Student, Senior & Military – $20; Children ages 6 and Under- FREE

The Landscape Tour is a way to experience the landscapes of the Taliesin estate. Created for the Frank Lloyd Wright enthusiast and the casual visitor, the Landscape Tour is an excellent addition to the other tour offerings or a great stand-alone experience. In addition to viewing the gorgeous surrounding landscape of rolling hills, this tour dives into the legacy of nature, farming, and cultural history that shapes Taliesin today.

This tour is a rich overview of the Taliesin property’s landscape history and how it relates to today’s world. You will see the:

• Food Artisan Immersion Program garden

• Midway Barn

• Water Gardens

• Taliesin Dam

You will not see the Interior Spaces of the Architecture

Covering Frank Lloyd Wright’s ties to the native landscape starting with the geology of the Driftless Area, touching on the first European settlers of the area, tying in Wright’s family’s farming practices, and explaining how this history has dictated our current preservation and educational programming efforts, as well as how it ties into the greater world.

Accessibility: The tours begin on a picturesque rural estate that has some unique characteristics. All tours require a significant amount of standing, stair climbing, and walking on uneven terrain. There are several series of steps and some with no handrails. Some exterior walkways consist of loose gravel or grassy pathways. There is no opportunity to leave the group should you wish to stay behind. Our public tours are not wheelchair accessible. We can arrange private accessible tours with three weeks’ notice. Please call directly for details. 877-588-7900 Ext 229. We share this information so that all guests may be fully prepared for what to expect.

Tour tickets are non-refundable. Tours can be rescheduled with 48 hours advance notice.