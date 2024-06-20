media release: A University of Illinois Champaign-Urbana graduate, Rich Maciejewski worked as a photographer at the Baraboo News Republic and later, the Plymouth Review. In 1983, he joined the Kohler Co. as a staff photographer, eventually becoming photo supervisor. He now lives with his wife Sharon in Madison and enjoys photographing Wisconsin's landscape. “Driftless River: Photographing the Lower Wisconsin” was displayed at the Arts and Literature Lab in Madison this winter.

