ONLINE: Drink & Draw

press release: Join Wisconsin Veterans Museum on Zoom for our virtual Drink & Draw. Our artist-in-residence will lead you through a delightful drawing experience inspired by images from the Wisconsin Veterans Museum collection. Gather your supplies, pour a beverage, and bring your artistic energy.

To receive the Zoom link, sign up on our website.

Event sponsored by The Wisconsin Veterans Museum Foundation with support for the Foundation from Generac Power Systems.

Drink & Draw events are a longstanding tradition in the art community where people gather to draw in a welcoming environment without inhibitions. Although the events often coincide with happy-hour style programming, there is no requirement or emphasis on alcoholic consumption. Some of the best attended Drink & Draws are dry events. If you or a loved one is a veteran struggling with alcohol or drug abuse, please reach out to your local VA and/or the Veterans Crisis hotline at 1-800-273-8255.