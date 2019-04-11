Drink & Draw

press release: What better way to learn about the Traveling Art Exhibits than through drawing? No artistic experience is necessary for this fun evening of drawing and cocktails. As we talk about veteran artists, participants will sketch objects and photos from our collection. Experienced artists can join us and draw at your own pace with limited guidance.

FREE to the public.

Starting in June, this event will be free for museum members | $10 non-members

For more information about museum membership visit:

https://www.wisvetsmuseum.com/foundation/membership/