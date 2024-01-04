Drink for Dogs

to

The Boneyard 1018 Walsh Road, Madison, Wisconsin 53714

media release: For each drink sold, Jeff & Jaclyn-Your Friends in Real Estate are donating $1 to charity! Beer, wine, liquor, non-alcoholic--you drink it, they donate!

  • January Charity: Brown Paws Dog Rescue
  • February Charity: Underdog Pet Rescue of Wisconsin

If you want to bring your dog to events, our membership rates will apply. Dog owners must complete our electronic waiver before your dog's first visit or once each year. No dog required to visit or attend events.

Info

Fundraisers
Food & Drink
608-216-8865
