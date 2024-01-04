Drink for Dogs
The Boneyard 1018 Walsh Road, Madison, Wisconsin 53714
media release: For each drink sold, Jeff & Jaclyn-Your Friends in Real Estate are donating $1 to charity! Beer, wine, liquor, non-alcoholic--you drink it, they donate!
- January Charity: Brown Paws Dog Rescue
- February Charity: Underdog Pet Rescue of Wisconsin
If you want to bring your dog to events, our membership rates will apply. Dog owners must complete our electronic waiver before your dog's first visit or once each year. No dog required to visit or attend events.