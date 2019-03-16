Drinking Water Quality Meeting

press release: Please join us on March 16, from 9:00am - 10:30am at East Madison Community Center with representatives from Madison Water Utility, Public Health Madison Dane County, and the Wisconsin Dept. of Health Services as they discuss the detection of perfluorinated compounds (PFAS) at municipal Well 15 on East Washington Ave.

Enter your address here to see if Well 15 serves your home:

http://www.cityofmadison.com/water/waterquality/mywells.cfm

Or view the Well 15 service area map here:

http://www.cityofmadison.com/water/documents/Well_15_Service_Area.pdf

For some background about this issue, please visit the Madison Water Utility's FAQ page here: http://www.cityofmadison.com/water/water-quality/water-quality-testing/perfluorinated-compounds/pfas-frequently-asked-questions

This is your opportunity to ask any questions you have about the safety of our drinking water and the effects of PFAS on our environment. Spanish and Hmong interpreters will be at the meeting.

Speakers: Joe Grande, Water Quality Manager, Madison Water Utility; Doug Voegeli, Director of Environmental Health, PHMDC; Jeff Lafferty, Environmental Epidemiologist, PHMDC; Rob Thiboldeaux, Toxicologist, WI DHS.

MWU will temporarily rely on other well facilities to serve the Well 15 area as it waits for a recommended PFAS standard from the Wisconsin Department of Health Services. The recommendation is expected this spring.