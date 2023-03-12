× Expand Brantley Guitierrez Five people under a desert tree. Drive-By Truckers

press release: FPC Presents DRIVE-BY TRUCKERS

with special guest Margo Cilker

The busy live schedule follows the recent release of Drive-By Truckers’ acclaimed 14th studio album, Welcome 2 Club XIII, available everywhere now via ATO Records on limited edition vinyl, CD, and all digital formats. Welcome 2 Club XIII includes such recently released singles as “The Driver,” “Every Single Storied Flameout,” and the album’s swinging centerpiece, “Welcome 2 Club XIII,” all available now at all DSPs and streaming services; the latter track – which pays homage to the Muscle Shoals honky-tonk where founding members Patterson Hood and Mike Cooley got their start – is joined by an official music video streaming now via YouTube.

PRAISE FOR WELCOME 2 CLUB XIII

“Drive-By Truckers’ principle songwriters Patterson Hood and Mike Cooley have crafted a vivid acclamation of their 37 years together, with all of its highs and lows, sung over walloping Southern rock. Pondering their origins in nowhere dive bars in nowhere towns, on bygone drives through the South’s empty backroads, they stew in the rich absurdity of it all, and offer a collection that rings of the band’s tendency toward Southern-gothic neo-noir, but with frequent punctuations of light.” – UNCUT (****)

“Welcome 2 Club XIII sizzles with the Truckers’ well-earned grit and intensity… It’s thrilling, wistful, heart-pounding, and fist-pumping stuff, everything that makes Drive-By Truckers one of America’s most enduring rock bands.” – GARDEN & GUN

“Post-covid, the band again mirror the culture around them – this time a world taking stock of a different kind of trauma.” – MOJO

“A rousing endorsement of their ongoing relevance…Welcome 2 Club XIII is more introspective and subdued than the previous raw, unfiltered laments and analysis of American culture. Still, their fiery messages emerge from the influences and experiences of their journey.” – POPMATTERS

"Welcome 2 Club XIII captures the beautiful weariness of having lived...Throughout the album, Drive-By Truckers explore memory’s textures, its sharpest edges and fuzziest corners, and what it means to exist in this world we inhabit." – NO DEPRESSION

“Recorded quickly and with little fuss, Welcome 2 Club XIII sounds raw and weary, as if the past couple of years aren't the only thing that's weighed on the band; the decades have, too…But they never sound defeated. They're still in for the long haul.” – ULTIMATE CLASSIC ROCK

“A perfect snapshot of a band at the peak of their powers…a great new album that is a bittersweet bundle of reflection, wisdom and acceptance.” – LOUDER THAN WAR