Drive In Build On

press release: Join Habitat on Tuesday, Oct. 6, for breakfast or lunch, at the Madison Mallards Duck Pond to Drive In and Build On for Habitat homeownership!

Over the past months we have missed working together with the community hand-in-hand to support our neighbors.

We are excited to come together now, safely and physically distanced, to address a critical need so many in our community are facing – struggling to stay healthy without having a home to count on.

This year, your support is more critical than ever. Every dollar raised will go towards:

Ensuring Habitat homeowners who have lost their jobs in this crisis don't lose their homes, too.

Increasing Habitat homeownership at a time when a stable, affordable home is more important than ever before.

Offering financial capability training so more families can own their own home and make more neighborhoods strong.

﻿This year’s inspiring program is guaranteed to remind you of the good in our community during this difficult time!

DATE: Tuesday, Oct. 6

Breakfast: 8 – 9 a.m.

– OR –

Lunch: 12 – 1 p.m.

LOCATION: Madison Mallards Duck Pond, 2920 N Sherman Ave., Madison, WI 53704