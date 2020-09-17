Drive-Thru BBQ

media release: COME ONE, COME ALL! Enjoy a slice of the end of summer by purchasing a BBQ plate and supporting Community Immigration Law Center (CILC). September 17, from 4pm - 7pm, at Christ Presbyterian Church on 944 E Gorham St.

All BBQ plates will be in single portion to-go containers with flatware. Take your plates home or enjoy them in the local park and church grounds. We request that all participants wear masks and practice social distancing when picking up their order.

Menu:

- Pulled Pork or Jackfruit

- Roasted Green Beans

- Coleslaw

- Buttermilk Biscuit

Plates run from $12 to $14 depending on if you want dessert. Tickets are bought online via Eventbrite. You can also donate to the CILC or GatherX on Eventbrite

100% of all proceeds from BBQ plate sales will go to support CILC: The Community Immigration Law Center (CILC) is a 501 (c)(3) nonprofit sponsored by a coalition of legal, social, and faith based organizations wanting to contribute to the community and to address the unmet legal needs of immigrants in Madison and surrounding areas. CILC has provided immigration assistance to individuals since 2009. You can read more on that HERE and explore more about the CILC.

Additional donations can be given to support GatherX: GatherX is an inclusive community for young adults in the Madison area. GatherX nurtures and builds community by storytelling events, learning opportunities, intentional connection, creating, and more. GatherX believes in partnering with organizations that are doing good work in Madison and with COVID-19 they are exploring creative ways to do that.

