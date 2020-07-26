Drive-Thru Dinner

press release: In lieu of our annual weekend-long St. Dennis Parish festival, we are hosting a beef dinner drive-thru on Sunday, July 26. Since the festival is our largest fundraiser of the year, we really need the community support during this time!

Drive-Thru Sunday, July 26, 11:30 am – 4:00 pm

CLICK ON THE BUTTON BELOW TO PRE-ORDER & PAY by Wednesday, July 22

Famous Beef Dinner – $10. Comes with roast beef, mashed potatoes, gravy, green beans, coleslaw, and sweet treat.

Grilled Italian Sausage – $4

Sinsinawa Mound Cinnamon Bread – $7

Non-Alcohol Beverages $3 each or 2/$5: Jelly Belly Very Cherry Sparkling Water – 12 oz can; Northern Chill Water – 16.9 oz bottle

Alcohol Beverages $3 each or 2/$5: Bud Light – 16 oz can; Stray Forth Kiwi Watermelon Walkabout Hard Seltzer – 16 oz can; One Barrel Brewing Company Commuter Kolsch – 12 oz can; O’so Brewing Company Hop Snack Pale Ale – 12 oz can

$4 each: Babe Red Wine (8.4 oz can); Babe Pinot Grigio (8.4 oz can)

Payment Accepted: credit/debit card, check, or exact cash amount. FOOD DELIVERY is available from 11:30 am – 1:30 pm. Call 608-246-5124.

In lieu of selling raffle tickets this year, we ask each family to make a gift equal to or greater than the usual sale of their tickets. Please click on the link below to submit your festival donation or send a check to St. Dennis, Attn: Festival, 413 Dempsey Rd, Madison, WI 53714. We appreciate your generosity!

Virtual 5K Run/Walk: We can’t run together in person this year, but we can run together in spirit.

Our 5K looks a little different this year – it’s virtual! Click on the button below for more info or to register. Please don’t let this year’s crazy circumstances prevent you from participating in this long-standing east side tradition. As always, the tee-shirts are sure to be favorites in your collection!

This year’s race sponsor is the St. Dennis School graduating class of 2016… who are now 2020 graduates of Madison La Follette, Monona Grove, Edgewood and Madison East High Schools. Thank you and congratulations to our sponsors!

