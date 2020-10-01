Drive-Thru Job Fair
West Towne Mall Odana & Gammon Roads, Madison, Wisconsin
press release: While many businesses have been ordered to temporarily close to slow the spread of COVID-19, some Wisconsin businesses are ramping up to fill new jobs that provide essential services during the pandemic. Employers are looking to not only fill new jobs created by economic impact of the COVID-19 pandemic but to also prepare for staff members who may be out sick due to illness.
Here is an event happening in your area bought to you by the Workforce Development Board of South Central Wisconsin and the Dane County Job Center:
DRIVE THRU JOB FAIR
We want to help you with your job search and want to keep you safe!
If you missed the event on 9/17/2020 at the Alliant Energy Center you have a second chance to get the job leads that were distributed at that event.
- You won’t need to exit your car.
- You’ll receive a bag with positions available at local companies that are HIRING NOW!
- Staff will provide the employer job postings wearing PPE and maintaining social distancing protocols similar to what you would expect at any store offering curbside pickup.
- When you arrive, follow the traffic flow and wait patiently while others are served.
Thursday, October 1, 2020, 12:00 pm/Noon to 4:00 pm, West Towne Mall. In the parking lot between Dave and Buster's and Dick's Sporting Goods, 66 W Towne Mall
Employers who are participating:
- American Girl
- Aprilaire
- Associated Bank
- Bell Laboratories, Inc.
- Brakebush Brothers Inc
- Breunig CPA, LLC
- BrightStar
- Cabela's
- CapTel, Inc.
- Cintas
- City of Sun Prairie
- Community Living Alliance
- Community Living Connections, Inc.
- Covance
- Covering Wisconsin
- Diversified Personnel Services
- Doosan Bobcat North America
- DSI Real Estate Group
- Exact Sciences
- FedEx Ground
- Festival Foods
- G4S Secure Solutons
- Genesee Lake School & Genesee Community Services
- Goodman Community Center
- Holtger Bros., Inc.
- Homes for Independent Living
- Hooper Corporation
- Insight FS - Growmark Inc
- Job Corps – Paradigm Works Group, Inc.
- Kwik Trip
- Main Street Market Piggly Wiggly
- Marquardt Village
- NORD Gear Corporation
- North Central Group
- Our House Senior Living
- QPS Employment Group
- Reach Dane
- Remedy Intelligent Staffing
- Remedy Intelligent Staffing - Portage WI
- RenewAire
- ROYLE PRINTING CO.
- Schneider - COMING
- Skaalen Retirement Services
- Spherion Staffing
- SSM Health System
- TDS Telecom
- Teel Plastics
- The Home Depot
- The QTI Group
- Truck Country, Inc.
- TWO MEN AND A TRUCK
- Tyson Foods
- Veridian Homes
- Winter Services
- Wisconsin Department of Corrections
Please be sure to check out the Job Center of Wisconsin Facebook page.
Job Center of Wisconsin
https://jobcenterofwisconsin.
(888) 258-9966