press release: While many businesses have been ordered to temporarily close to slow the spread of COVID-19, some Wisconsin businesses are ramping up to fill new jobs that provide essential services during the pandemic. Employers are looking to not only fill new jobs created by economic impact of the COVID-19 pandemic but to also prepare for staff members who may be out sick due to illness.

Here is an event happening in your area bought to you by the Workforce Development Board of South Central Wisconsin and the Dane County Job Center:

DRIVE THRU JOB FAIR

We want to help you with your job search and want to keep you safe!

If you missed the event on 9/17/2020 at the Alliant Energy Center you have a second chance to get the job leads that were distributed at that event.

You won’t need to exit your car.

You’ll receive a bag with positions available at local companies that are HIRING NOW!

Staff will provide the employer job postings wearing PPE and maintaining social distancing protocols similar to what you would expect at any store offering curbside pickup.

When you arrive, follow the traffic flow and wait patiently while others are served.

Thursday, October 1, 2020, 12:00 pm/Noon to 4:00 pm, West Towne Mall. In the parking lot between Dave and Buster's and Dick's Sporting Goods, 66 W Towne Mall

Employers who are participating:

American Girl

Aprilaire

Associated Bank

Bell Laboratories, Inc.

Brakebush Brothers Inc

Breunig CPA, LLC

BrightStar

Cabela's

CapTel, Inc.

Cintas

City of Sun Prairie

Community Living Alliance

Community Living Connections, Inc.

Covance

Covering Wisconsin

Diversified Personnel Services

Doosan Bobcat North America

DSI Real Estate Group

Exact Sciences

FedEx Ground

Festival Foods

G4S Secure Solutons

Genesee Lake School & Genesee Community Services

Goodman Community Center

Holtger Bros., Inc.

Homes for Independent Living

Hooper Corporation

Insight FS - Growmark Inc

Job Corps – Paradigm Works Group, Inc.

Kwik Trip

Main Street Market Piggly Wiggly

Marquardt Village

NORD Gear Corporation

North Central Group

Our House Senior Living

QPS Employment Group

Reach Dane

Remedy Intelligent Staffing

Remedy Intelligent Staffing - Portage WI

RenewAire

ROYLE PRINTING CO.

Schneider - COMING

Skaalen Retirement Services

Spherion Staffing

SSM Health System

TDS Telecom

Teel Plastics

The Home Depot

The QTI Group

Truck Country, Inc.

TWO MEN AND A TRUCK

Tyson Foods

Veridian Homes

Winter Services

Wisconsin Department of Corrections

