Drive-Thru Spaghetti Dinner

press release: Don't want to be rushed when trying to get the kids out for trick or treating? Want dinner without cooking? Then drive on through and grab some spaghetti to go!

Spaghetti (meat sauce, meatless sauce or melted butter) bread, green beans, dessert bar and drink (Pepsi, Dt. Pepsi, Mt. Dew, Sprite, or water) for $10.

Bring your kids in their Halloween costumes and they will get a small bag of treats!

You can even order ahead! Order ahead with your name, phone number, order and pick up time by texting 608-669-1118, emailing your order to speakupforjeremy@gmail.com or messaging on the Speak Up for Jeremy Facebook page.

All proceeds will go to Jeremy's Place - Tellurian Inc. collaborating with Speak Up for Jeremy.

Jeremy’s Place is a men's sober living home that will provide a safe, structured, and nurturing environment for men primarily transitioning out of residential treatment. There is a clear vision in place which is supported by a comprehensive business plan, capital campaign, staffing model and oversight, and programming structure.