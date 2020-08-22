Drive-Thru Sun Prairie Sweet Corn Festival

press release: Welcome to the 2020 Drive-Thru Sweet Corn Festival, Saturday, August 22, 2020. 11:30 a.m. - 7 p.m.

A one day “drive-thru” event will be held to continue the tradition of corn harvest in Sun Prairie. Sweet corn, beverages and other products from local restaurants will be available for purchase that day. Participants will drive to Angell Park, place their order, and pay. They will then receive their items in the trunk of their vehicle at the end of the line. Participants simply bring a credit card and an interest in helping others in Sun Prairie.

103.5 THE SUN COMMUNITY RADIO will be broadcasting live from the event, upon entry we ask all cars to tune in on their radios to give the event more of a community feel as well as provide updates on what is happening at the end of the line. Wisconsin Distributors worked with Potosi Brewery to brew one batch of Sun Prairie Strong Prairie Pilsner specifically for this event. A portion of the proceeds generated by the sale of this beer will be donated to the charities that lost necessary revenue due to Corn Fest being cancelled. The chamber will have goodie bags to distribute to the first 500 cars through the line and Wisconsin Distributors donated 1,000 Busch Light Corn Koozies, 1 for each of the first 1,000 cars to come through the line.