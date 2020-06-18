Drive to Decarcerate Wisconsin

press release: Do you care about people in WI Prisons & wonder if Governor Evers does too? Are you tired of WI Governor Tony Evers ignoring our incarcerated citizens as the COVID 19 infection rates in our Wisconsin prisons soar?

Then join WISDOM/EXPO and our statewide affiliates as we "Drive to Decarcerate WI". Governor Evers had a unique opportunity to take unprecedented steps to get Wisconsin's overcrowded prison population numbers down to save lives & stop the spread of COVID 19 in our prisons. This is authority the governor is granted by our state constitution & cannot be litigated or undermined by the state Legislature. Governor Evers has refused to exercise any of the power he has to make our prisons safer during this pandemic by releasing some, making social distancing possible for others.

Thursday, June 18, 2020, we will arrive together from all over the state at the State Capitol in Madison at noon & from there, go to the governor's mansion.

Please register for this event at - https://tinyurl.com/Drive2Decarcerate

Registering will get you information about:

- What time & where your areas caravan will meet to decorate their vehicles (Madison meets 10 am for car decoration and departs 11 am, from Madison Labor Temple).

- What time your Caravan will leave together to get to Madison.

- Where your caravan will stop along the way to "Blitz" (flyer with education on mass incarceration in Wisconsin)

- The "Drive to Decarcerate" parade around the Capitol (in our cars) hitting our horns and screaming from bull horns. You will be provided the route so that we can all get to the governor's mansion together.

- The memorial being created in the public space at the governor's mansion to draw attention to the 259 people in the DOCs care with COVID 19.

We encourage everyone to protest safely, we will wear masks & practice social distancing.

