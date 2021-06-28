Driver's Licenses and Citizenship for Immigrant Essential Workers

media release: The Dane Sanctuary Coalition, an organization of 21 faith-based congregations and seven nonprofits advocating for immigrant rights, urges faith communities to participate in a mass march and rally on Monday, June 28 to demand drivers’ licenses and a legal path to citizenship for immigrant workers who have risked their lives in high-risk, low-paying jobs to provide essential services during the pandemic.

This event is the culmination of an historic nine-day march from Milwaukee to Madison to raise awareness of this important issue. On June 28, the marchers and supporters will gather at 10 a.m. at Olbrich Park and march to the State Capitol for a peaceful rally and program that begins at 1 p.m.

This event is being organized by Voces de la Frontera, the largest statewide immigrant rights organization in Wisconsin, to pressure the Wisconsin Legislature to restore drivers’ licenses to immigrants in Wisconsin, and to pressure the Biden Administration and Democrats in Congress to include a path to citizenship for immigrants in the infrastructure and jobs budget bills coming up for a vote before Congress this summer.

The march begins with a Rally/Block Party at the Voces de la Frontera office, 1027 S 5th St in Milwaukee on June 20, at 9am.

“A majority of the essential workers are immigrants and people of color,” said Rabbi Bonnie Margulis, Executive Director of Wisconsin Faith Voices for Justice, which organizes the Dane Sanctuary Coalition. “People of all faiths value social justice, and at this time of racial and ethnic reckoning on how we should treat the most vulnerable workers among us, the Dane Sanctuary Coalition urges all people of faith to stand with our immigrant neighbors and friends who have risked or suffered severe illness or death from the Covid-19 virus in order to provide the rest of us with essential services. We owe them the opportunity to apply for a path to citizenship, as well as equal access to vaccines and health care when they become ill.”\