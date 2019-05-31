RSVP for Driving Out Childhood Cancer

press release: Join Northwestern Mutual 2019 Driving Out Cancer Golf Tour

Pleasant View Golf Course ~ Thursday, June 6, 2019

8:00 Registration & Bloody Mary Bar

10:00 ~ Shotgun Start

$500.00 Foursome ~ $125.00 Individual ~ Dinner only $35.00. Golf includes Range Balls, Cart, Box lunch, Buffet Dinner. Silent & Live Auction/Ball Drop.

Northwestern Mutual – Kosnick Financial Group is excited to help make a difference in the lives of children facing cancer. We are hosting our 4th Annual Golf Tour with lunch, birdy bags, golf, silent auction, prize drawings, and buffet dinner. Please join us in our pursuit to support Alex’s Lemonade Stand Foundation (ALSF) and reach our annual fundraising goal of $100,000.

Alex's Lemonade Stand Foundation (ALSF) is a national childhood cancer foundation dedicated to raising funds for research into new treatments and cures for all children battling cancer. To date, they have raised $100 million in the fight against childhood cancer and have funded over 475 research projects.

ALSF is a national 501(c) (3) non-profit organization (Tax ID#56-2496146) with the primary focus to find a cure for all childhood cancers.