ONLINE: Driving While Black

press release: Driving While Black is a documentary that explores how race has impacted mobility across American history. TV critic Eric Deggans says of the film that it "offers an idea that's both eye-opening and surprisingly simple--that much of the nation's turmoil over slavery, racial issues, and civil rights connect to the ability of Black people to move freely through the country."

The film is free to watch on the PBS website here. You are invited to watch the program (a little under two hours in length) any time before 6:30 pm on Friday, April 1, and then join us for a discussion of the history and patterns of injustice detailed in the film.

To register, click here.

Registration ends at 6 pm on April 1.

Zoom Link will be sent to you at least once after 6 pm on April 1.