Dropkick Murphys, Booze & Glory, Lenny Lashley, Amigo the Devil

FPC Live Presents: 2019 St. Patrick's Day Tour

Doors: 5:30 pm / Show: 6:45 pm

$35 General Admission

press release: Fresh off the float after leading the World Series victory parade for their hometown Boston Red Sox, Dropkick Murphys have announced the dates for their 2019 St. Patrick’s Day Tour. This yearly sold out run of shows celebrates the band’s Celtic folk influence and is attended by fans from around the world. Ken Casey, Dropkick Murphys’ vocalist / bassist / founder, said, "Pack up the van (okay, okay, it’s a bus), we’re rolling again and looking forward to bringing the party to your town this February and March 2019. It’s our favorite time of year to play for the best, most dedicated fans on Earth. God bless you all. We promise to leave it all on the stage again this time around!"

Dropkick Murphys are: Al Barr (lead vocals), Tim Brennan (guitars, accordion, mellotron, whistles, vocals), Ken Casey (lead vocals, bass guitar), Jeff DaRosa (banjo, bouzouki, mandolin, harmonica, acoustic guitars, vocals), Matt Kelly (drums, percussion, vocals), James Lynch (guitar, vocals). Their most recent album, 11 Short Stories Of Pain & Glory, released through the band's own Born & Bred Records in 2017, debuted at #8 on the Billboard Top 200 and was the #1 independently released album. There's a feeling of purpose throughout the album, influenced by the band's work with The Claddagh Fund, a charity the band established in 2009 to help support addiction recovery as well as children's and veterans' organizations.

Dropkick Murphys are hands-on in raising funds, mentoring, and lending a helping hand with veterans, youth sports, and drug and alcohol rehabilitation. Many of the songs reflect these experiences, and the band's sadness, anger and dismay at the opiate epidemic ravaging the country – in particular, Boston and New England – and also their feeling of pride and optimism at the sight of those who have turned their lives around.

Dropkick Murphys have become ambassadors for their city. In Boston, it seems like everybody knows someone connected to the band whether by blood, friendship, or the time they shared a brew at a Bruins game. They've built a legacy that does Beantown proud.