Dropkick Murphys, Booze & Glory, Lenny Lashley, Amigo the Devil

The Sylvee 20 S. Livingston St., Madison, Wisconsin 53703

FPC Live Presents: 2019 St. Patrick's Day Tour

Doors: 5:30 pm / Show: 6:45 pm

$35 General Admission

press release: Fresh off the float after leading the World Series victory parade for their hometown Boston Red Sox, Dropkick Murphys have announced the dates for their 2019 St. Patrick’s Day Tour. This yearly sold out run of shows celebrates the band’s Celtic folk influence and is attended by fans from  around  the  world.  Ken Casey, Dropkick Murphys’ vocalist / bassist / founder, said, "Pack up the van (okay, okay, it’s  a  bus),  we’re  rolling  again  and  looking  forward  to  bringing  the  party  to  your  town  this  February and March 2019. It’s our favorite time of year to play for the best, most dedicated fans on Earth. God bless you all. We promise to leave it all on the stage again this time around!"

Dropkick Murphys are: Al  Barr  (lead  vocals), Tim  Brennan (guitars, accordion, mellotron,  whistles, vocals), Ken  Casey (lead vocals,  bass  guitar), Jeff  DaRosa (banjo,  bouzouki, mandolin, harmonica, acoustic guitars, vocals), Matt Kelly (drums, percussion,   vocals), James Lynch (guitar, vocals). Their most recent album, 11 Short Stories Of Pain & Glory, released through the band's own Born & Bred Records in 2017, debuted at #8 on the Billboard Top 200 and was the #1 independently  released  album. There's  a  feeling  of  purpose  throughout  the  album,  influenced  by  the  band's work with The Claddagh Fund, a charity the band established in 2009 to help support addiction recovery as well as children's and veterans' organizations.

Dropkick Murphys are hands-on in raising funds, mentoring, and lending a helping hand with veterans, youth sports, and drug and alcohol rehabilitation. Many of the songs reflect these experiences, and the band's sadness, anger and dismay at the opiate epidemic ravaging  the  country  –  in  particular,  Boston  and  New  England  –  and  also  their  feeling  of  pride  and  optimism at the sight of those who have turned their lives around.

Dropkick Murphys have become ambassadors for their city. In Boston, it seems like everybody knows someone connected to the band whether by  blood,  friendship,  or  the  time  they  shared  a  brew  at  a  Bruins  game. They've  built  a  legacy  that  does Beantown proud.

