ONLINE: Dropkick Murphys

media release: True to their annual tradition – with a twist for these turbulent times – Dropkick Murphys will unite with music fans from around the globe for Dropkick Murphys St. Patrick’s Day Stream 2021...Still Locked Down to virtually celebrate St. Patrick’s Day on Wednesday, March 17 at 7:00 PM ET / 4:00 PM PT. The free streaming online concert--with no in-person audience--will be simulcast worldwide via www.DKMstream.com.

Dropkick Murphys St. Patrick’s Day Stream 2021...Still Locked Down is presented by Boston-area tech company Pega (a leading provider of digital transformation software) and sponsored by YOU.

Dropkick Murphys founder Ken Casey explains, “Instead of charging for tickets, we’re going to ‘pass the virtual hat’ so you can donate what you’d like to help support us in our efforts to keep paying our employees. When we did the first two free live streams for charity, our fans were super generous and we raised lots of money for good causes. But frankly, we’ve been out of work for over a year, so this one, we’ve gotta make about us. Of course, a portion will also go to charity, as always! ”

People who donate in advance or during the stream (via www.DKMstream.com) will see their name scroll across the ticker at the bottom of the screen during Still Locked Down.

Still Locked Down will feature a variety of fan favorites, as well as select songs from the band’s new studio album, due out soon. Look for details about the new album next week.