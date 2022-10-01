Drowning Pool, Through Fire, Black Satellite, Awake For Days

× Expand courtesy Reybee Drowning Pool (from left): Stevie Benton, C.J. Pierce, Jasen Moreno, Mike Luce.

Saturday October 1st in BEAVER DAM, WISCONSIN! 94.1 WJJO & Ardent Entertainment welcomes: Drowning Pool wsg: Through Fire, Black Satellite, & Awake For Days all in ONE Night to Stormy's Music Venue! Tickets are $30 at the door.

media release: Following the announcement of their first record in six years, Strike A Nerve ( release date: September 30 via T-BOY/UMe), and the release of the critically-hailed, blistering lead single "Mind Right," Texas hard rock stalwarts DROWNING POOL have released a follow-up; the melodic and heavy "Choke." Though they incorporate cleaner vocals on "Choke," the band doesn't let the addition of melody stop the track from being a metallic banger. You can pre-order Strike A Nerve here: https://drowningpool. lnk.to/StrikeANervePR

“'Choke' is another one of my favorite songs off Strike A Nerve,” says guitarist CJ Pierce. "Musically, we really wanted to push ourselves to extremes on this album and venture outside our musical comfort zone with some of the songwriting and playing - like you hear on ‘Mind Right’ - but ‘Choke' is a perfect mix of the more traditional Drowning Pool style and the foundation we laid on the Sinner record, and the ever-evolving band that we have become with Jasen Moreno. Lyrically, ‘Choke' comes from a place where many of us have been before. It’s about when someone has given up on you, put you down, and speaks nothing but words of negativity and hate. But like we always do, we fight through, we persevere, and we ultimately overcome. We’re still here, we’re still thriving, and we’re not going anywhere. We’re strong, and we hope you choke on your words!"

Inspired by wearing life’s battle scars on our sleeves . Strike A Nerve is an 11-song tour-de-force through the torn and battered psyche of a band. Drowning Pool completed recording, mixing and mastering Strike A Nerve just as COVID forced worldwide lockdowns. Written and recorded before the pandemic that halted the world for more than two years, the album became more poignant with its time on the shelf. Long hailed as champions of blue-collar hard rock and metal for their consistently incendiary live shows and vastly impressive catalog, Drowning Pool have become celebrants of the nu-metal movement numerous trials through working-class ethos and stubborn perseverance , creating a bond few bands could ever realize.

Drowning Pool is Jasen Moreno (Vocals), CJ Pierce (Guitar), Stevie Benton (Bass), and Mike Luce (Drums). Strike A Nerve was produced by Shawn McGhee and Drowning Pool and will be released on September 30 via T-BOY/UMe. “Choke” is out now on all DSPs.