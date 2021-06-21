× Expand Mike Lenehan "Penelope Awaiting Her Chamberlain" (aka, the Drummobile), designed by John Himmelfarb.

press release: On June 21, in collaboration with Make Music Madison, Cafe CODA will host the first ever Madison appearance of the Drummobile, an instrument designed by artist/sculptor, John Himmelfarb. The Drummobile was created as a mobile percussion artifact, built from a 1946 Chevrolet pickup truck and various sized metal barrels and recycled objects (named Penelope Awaiting Her Chamberlain). This is a nod to the late sculptor Richard Chamberlain, who used crumpled auto parts salvage to make his work.

Here's a sneak peek of the truck and John Himmelfarb: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=yBddV3A7Vr4

The drummoble will arrive and be parked just in front of Cafe CODA. The public is invited to observe and take part in this unique drumming experience, from Noon to 1:30 PM. Please come join us to enjoy some music, art, and much more!

Support free community art and music event, please donate to www.gofundme.com/f/keep-coda-alive

or venmo @ cafe-coda-1