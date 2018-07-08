Drums on Parade
Middleton High School 2100 Bristol St. , Middleton, Wisconsin
press release: The Drum Corps International Tour will return to Madison, Wisconsin, on Sunday, July 8, for the 2018 edition of Drums on Parade featuring the 2017 DCI World Champion Blue Devils.
FEATURING:
Blue Devils – Concord, California
Madison Scouts – Madison
Phantom Regiment – Rockford, Illinois
Pioneer – Milwaukee
Legends – Kalamazoo, Michigan
Shadow – Oregon
Performance Start Time - 6:00pm
Gates open at 4:30pm
Day of Show Box Office at Stadium opens 2:00pm
Date and Times are subject to change.
Ticket prices range from $15 - $45*. Tickets increase $10 in the Super Premium, Premium, and Super Section and $5 in the Reserved sections the day of the show.