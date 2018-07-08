press release: The Drum Corps International Tour will return to Madison, Wisconsin, on Sunday, July 8, for the 2018 edition of Drums on Parade featuring the 2017 DCI World Champion Blue Devils.

FEATURING:

Blue Devils – Concord, California

Madison Scouts – Madison

Phantom Regiment – Rockford, Illinois

Pioneer – Milwaukee

Legends – Kalamazoo, Michigan

Shadow – Oregon

Performance Start Time - 6:00pm

Gates open at 4:30pm

Day of Show Box Office at Stadium opens 2:00pm

Date and Times are subject to change.

Ticket prices range from $15 - $45*. Tickets increase $10 in the Super Premium, Premium, and Super Section and $5 in the Reserved sections the day of the show.