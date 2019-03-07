Dryer Ball Mania

Alicia Ashman Library 733 N. High Point Road, Madison, Wisconsin 53717

press release: These environmentally friendly balls are used in your dryer and will help reduce static, absorb moisture, and are chemical free. Using repurposed wool these dryer balls will be handmade, one of a kind, and ready to use when you bring them home! Each participant will make 2 dryer balls. Taught by Faye Antolec, owner, Wyld and Wooly. This class is free but registration is required. Space is limited, so only one registration per person, and no drop-ins permitted.

Crafts
608-824-1780
