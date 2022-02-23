Dua Lipa, Caroline Polachek, Lolo Zouaï

media release: Global pop superstar Dua Lipa has announced a show at Fiserv Forum on February 23 on her 2022 Future Nostalgia Tour. The arena tour, in support of the Grammy-winning album of the same name, now makes 30 stops across North America, including Dua’s first ever headline show at Madison Square Garden in New York City, and the iconic Forum in Los Angeles. Tickets for the Milwaukee date are on sale fiservforum.com.

The long-awaited Future Nostalgia Tour, produced by Ceremony London, promoted by Live Nation and sponsored by Truly Hard Seltzer, will also feature support from Caroline Polachek and Lolo Zouaï.