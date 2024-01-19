RSVP for Dugout Club Annual Banquet

media release: The Dugout Club is thrilled to announce the lineup of esteemed guests for its 42nd annual banquet, scheduled to take place on Jan. 29. This exclusive event promises an evening of inspiration, camaraderie, and celebration within the baseball and softball communities. Purchase tickets by Jan. 19.

The Dugout Club’s annual banquet serves as a hallmark event, bringing together players, coaches, and enthusiasts to commemorate the successes of the past season and set the stage for an exciting year ahead. This year's banquet will feature Milwaukee Brewers radio announcer Lane Grindle as the emcee of the Brewers portion of the program.

Also in attendance will be Milwaukee Brewers assistant general manager Matt Kleine, associate pitching, catching and strategy coach Walker Mckinven and media relations manager Andrew Gruman along with University of Wisconsin head softball coach Yvette Healy.

The banquet will begin with a reception starting at 5:30 p.m. at the Madison Marriott West Hotel and Conference Center, followed by a steak dinner and the main program featuring the esteemed guest speakers. The event will also include a silent auction via the LiveSource App with assorted MLB, NFL, NBA, Wisconsin Badgers and Madison Mallards items. A 50-50 raffle also will be held throughout the night.

The Dugout Club Inc. was organized in 1970 to promote and support the sport of baseball in the greater Madison area. Since 1992, the Dugout Club has contributed over $500,000 to support baseball programs in the greater Madison area.

Beginning with the annual banquet in Jan. 2023, the Dugout Club has added the promotion and support of softball to its mission. The Club has dedicated its time, efforts, and resources in the past several years in response to numerous requests for assistance at the Little League, youth, high school, American Legion, Babe Ruth, and adult amateur baseball levels.