press release: Join MTM for its second Festival of New Musicals this fall! A nationwide search led us to three intriguing new shows that will be presented in readings by local performers. This time around, you'll be invited to share your feedback in post-show discussions. These shows are all in developmental stages. Your ideas help the composers on their journey of creation. Enjoy food and drinks, mingle with friends before and after, and be a part of the future of musical theatre.

DUMB LUCK (October 5) is the story of inept bandit Elmer McCurdy and his journey as an abandoned corpse, told through a hilarious, country-western score.

THE PUPPET (October 19), written by Madison's own Mark Wurzelbacher, is a Gilbert and Sullivan-style imagining of the 2020 election.

MEDEA (November 2) is a rock version of the classic tragedy, filling in the early parts of Medea and Jason's story, with a radical feminist twist.

The Festival has a suggested donation of $10 per person. Whatever you can contribute is much appreciated and offsets the cost of compensating our artists.