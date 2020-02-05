Dungeons & Dragons
Middleton Library 7425 Hubbard Ave., Middleton, Wisconsin 53562
press release: Join us for this classic role-playing fantasy game. All skill levels welcome! Registration required; space is limited to five people. Registering for the February 5th date signs you up for the entire six-week series. Participants must use basic math and reading skills to play the game. Questions or comments? Contact the Service Desk at (608) 827-7402.
Info
Middleton Library 7425 Hubbard Ave., Middleton, Wisconsin 53562 View Map
Kids & Family