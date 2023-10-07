Duo Pukra
Arts + Literature Laboratory 111 S. Livingston St., Madison, Wisconsin 53703
media release: Arts + Literature Laboratory and the Native Art Market Fall 2023 present music from the Andes by Duo Pukra, featuring siblings Richard Hildner Armacanqui and Natalia Hildner Armacanqui on Saturday, October 7 at 7:30pm. Free admission, donations welcome.
Presented in conjunction with the Native Art Market Fall 2023.
