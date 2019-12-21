Duo Red & Black

St. Andrew's Episcopal Church 1833 Regent St., Madison, Wisconsin 53726

press release: Classical Guitar Concert with Duo Red & Black (Gabor Szarvas and Miles McConnell)

Saturday, Dec 21, 2:30-3:30 pm,St. Andrew's Episcopal Church, 1833 Regent St. Madison

Free and open to the public.  Freewill offering. Christmas music, and classical music of Spain, Latin America, plus Bach, Schubert and more.

Facebook event: https://www.facebook.com/events/445845146329934/

St. Andrew's Episcopal Church 1833 Regent St., Madison, Wisconsin 53726
608-233-3249
