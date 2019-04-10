Durand Jones & the Indications, Divino Niño

press release: “Is it any wonder that y’all about to blow up!” – Robin Roberts, Good Morning America

“...I can attest that witnessing Jones live is very much akin to how I imagine the early shows of his heroes from the ‘60s and ‘70s – tight as hell, bursting with raw emotion and drenched in sweat.” – Variety

Durand Jones & The Indications are proud to announce their return with American Love Call, a fierce album that reckons with how to balance love and fury of modern day America, out March 1 via Dead Oceans/Colemine Records. Hailed by NPR’s All Things Considered as “old-school soul with a new-school honesty,” The Indications conjure the dynamism of Jackie Wilson, Curtis Mayfield, AND The Impressions. This young band of twenty-somethings are students of soul. Watch the video for American Love Call’s lead single, “Don’t You Know,” featuring both Jones and drummer/singer Aaron Frazer on vocals, below.

× Expand "Don't You Know" by Durand Jones & the Indications

Helmed by foil vocalists Jones and Frazer, and rounded out by Blake Rhein (guitarist), Kyle Houpt (bassist), and Steve Okonski (keyboard), The Indications released their self-titled debut album to much acclaim on renowned Midwestern soul label, Colemine Records. The album quickly picked up steam on the back of the band’s booming live show and the enthusiastic recommendation of independent record store clerks across the country.

The group’s second effort, American Love Call, is an album made the way the Indications dreamed it’d sound, a sprawling and limitless equation; grand and cinematic, yet focused on fleeting details.

Recorded at Brooklyn’s Studio G earlier this summer, American Love Call is an expansion of the band’s sound, making a leap forward in both style and songwriting. Pulling influence from a variety of sounds like R&B, gospel, early folk rock, and classical music, the Indications’ second effort has a newfound confidence, with Jones’ bellowing voice and Frazer’s soothing falsetto filled out by backing vocals and instrumentation. Thematically, the album covers tough ground, like the danger of simplifying and romanticizing the past, but it also attempts to reconcile, searching for unifying commonalities. Brooding, bold, and pensive, American Love Call is the result of the band fleshing out its craft and elevating its dreamy, old-soul sound.

The Indications will tour the US extensively this spring in support of American Love Call.