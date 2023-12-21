Durango's Old Timey Rascals, Kennedy Family Band, Red Door

media release: Peace Concert

A benefit, not pro-anti Israel, pro-anti Hamas, pro-anti Ukraine, pro-anti Russia, but pro-humanitarian aid, to benefit poor souls caught in the crossfire. Proceeds after expenses will go to the International Committee of the Red Cross.

Bands: Durango's Old Timey Rascals, Kennedy Family Band & friends, Red Door with Helen Avakian

18+

6:00 PM - 9:30 PM

$10.