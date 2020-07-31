ONLINE: Dushun Mosley & Vincent Davis

https://www.facebook.com/events/996498100763775/

press release: Cafe CODA proudly presents the dynamic percussion duo from Chicago, Dushun Mosley, and Vincent Davis, to live stream from Cafe CODA for a very special evening. Make sure you tune in and share this event with your friends and family.

Vincent Davis, born in Chicago is an internationally acclaimed jazz percussionist, composer and teacher. The seed of music was planted in Davis early, growing up in a home filled with the influences of rock, jazz and gospel. In 1979 Davis left Chicago to attend the Milwaukee Conservatory of Music, where his love of jazz and skill at drumming further bloomed and flourished. It was here that Davis met his mentor Manty Ellis. Davis trained and studied with Ellis, primarily focusing on Jazz trap drumming.

Dushun Mosley, Percussionist, is a performer, bandleader and father of three. Based in Chicago, IL he is the bandleader for the Vizitors and the Signature Group, a member of the Eight Bold Souls, Frontburners, Chicago 3D, Shadow Vignettes and the AACM Big Band. Mr. Mosley has toured extensively as a soloist, in duets, trios and big bands. He has been called upon to do numerous engagements in social clubs, music halls and festivals in cities throughout the United States, Canada, Europe, the Caribbean, Africa and Japan. These performances have contributed to his distinguished reputation as a forerunner in this generation of innovators. His style is Traditional Jazz, Blues and Funk in a combo band setting, but feels equally at home pushing big bands and Orchestras' to their limit. He is producing his first CD with the Vizitors in the Fall of 1998.

He has performed with numerous entertainers such as Sasha Dolton, Roscoe Mitchell, Steve Colson, Douglas Ewart, Henry Threadgill, Anthony Davis, Don Moye, Don Cherry, Richard Muhal Abrams, Jodie Christian and others.

Audio Engineer - Papa Scott

Video Production - Madison Music Experience

